The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire courts

Offences range from drug possession and affray to arson and robbery.
1. Krzysztof Skretowski
Krzysztof Skretowski, 38, of HMP Nottingham, was jailed for a total of seven-and-a-half years after being convicted of robbery, burglary, driving while disqualified and without insurance, possession of a Class B drug and theft. Photo: Krzysztof Skretowski
2. James Dyson
James Dyson, aged 26, of Market Harborough, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs of a child, three counts of distributing an indecent photograph of a child, and two counts of possessing extreme pornographic images. He was jailed for five years, added to the sex offenders’ register for life and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order which will tightly restrict his on-line activity and access to children in the future. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: James Dyson
3. Jordan Laird
Jordan Laird, 32, of Cloverdale, Cotgrave, pleaded guilty to committing grievous bodily harm with intent and was jailed for three years and 10 months. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Jordan Laird
4. Kevin Hughes
Kevin Hughes, 40 of Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, pleaded guilty to arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered. He was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Kevin Hughes