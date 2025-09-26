The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

By Tim Cunningham
Published 26th Sep 2025, 11:30 BST
A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court.

Offences range from serious assaults and robbery to drug dealing and rape.

A gallery of criminals who have recently been jailed by courts in Nottinghamshire. (Pictures: staff and Nottinghamshire Police.)

1. Rogues Gallery

A gallery of criminals who have recently been jailed by courts in Nottinghamshire. (Pictures: staff and Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales
Juraj Argay, 37, of Clipstone Road, Edwinstowe, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

2. Juraj Argay

Juraj Argay, 37, of Clipstone Road, Edwinstowe, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Juraj Argay

Photo Sales
Michael Gibson, 26, now of HMP Nottingham, was jailed for six-and-a-half years after a jury convicted him of rape. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

3. Michael Gibson

Michael Gibson, 26, now of HMP Nottingham, was jailed for six-and-a-half years after a jury convicted him of rape. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Michael Gibson

Photo Sales
Corey Fawsitt, 23, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of shop theft, and two breaches of his criminal behaviour order. He was jailed for six months and ordered to pay back the costs of the items stolen. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

4. Corey Fawsitt

Corey Fawsitt, 23, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of shop theft, and two breaches of his criminal behaviour order. He was jailed for six months and ordered to pay back the costs of the items stolen. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Corey Fawsitt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice