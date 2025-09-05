Offences range from shoplifting and causing a public nuisance, to sexually assaulting children and rape.
1. Rogues gallery
A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at the crown and magistrates' courts in Nottinghamshire.
2. Francesco Aria
Francesco Aria, 30, previously of Massey Court, Newark, was found guilty of rape after a three-day trial and jailed for seven years and three months. He was also handed an indefinite restraining order, which forbids him from contacting the victim, and was added to the Sex Offenders’ Register for life. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Francesco Aria
3. Geoffrey Loverseed
Geoffrey Loverseed, 47, of Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted shop theft and assaulting an emergency worker. He was jailed for 23 weeks. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Geoffrey Loverseed
4. 20250807-jordan-hutchinson-soh.jpg
Jordan Hutchinson, aged 24, of Foxearth Avenue, Nottingham, was convicted of six counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault after he trial. He received an extended custodial sentence of 15 years. He was also given an indefinite restraining order, which forbids him from contacting either victim, and was added to the Sex Offenders’ Register for life. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Jordan Hutchinson