2 . Paul Williamson

Paul Williamson, aged 53, of Coopers Rise, Rainworth, pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life, two counts of intentional strangulation, attempted intentional strangulation, causing unnecessary suffering to a dog, two counts of assault by beating and criminal damage. He was jailed for four years followed by an extended licence period of two years. He was also handed an indefinite restraining order. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Police