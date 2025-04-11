2 . Dureece Smith, Christopher Gerald and Tionne Loftman

Dureece Smith, aged 27, of no fixed address, was found guilty of possessing a knife in a public place but found not guilty of affray. He was jailed for 18 months. Christopher Gerald, aged 29, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and possessing cannabis with intent to supply. Tionne Loftman, aged 23, of no fixed address, was found guilty of affray and possessing a knife in a public place. He was jailed for 27 months. (Pictures: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Mansfield Chad