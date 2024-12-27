The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court.

Offences range from shop theft and fraud, to GBH and child abuse images.

George Humberstone, aged 41, of Shaw Lane, Litchfield, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order and was jailed for two years. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

Kamil Ziebicki, 42, of Newgate Lane, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, namely MDMA and cocaine, and two offences of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, specifically cannabis and amphetamine. In addition, he also admitted three counts of handling stolen goods. He was jailed for two years and four months. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

Daniel Peacock, aged 41, of Yeoman Close, Worksop, 38-year-old Dean Peacock and 32-year-old Joshua Peacock, both of Campbell Close, Worksop, all admitted aggravated burglary with intent. Daniel and Dean Peacock each received six years and nine months in jail, while Joshua Peacock was given a six-year jail sentence. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

