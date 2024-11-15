The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 15th Nov 2024, 12:24 GMT
A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court.

Offences range from dangerous driving and drug dealing to manslaughter and murder.

A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at courts in Nottinghamshire.

1. Rogues gallery

A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at courts in Nottinghamshire. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales
Luke Hewitt, 32, formerly of Thurstone Furlong, Derby, pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of a Class B drug and possession of a knife in a public place. He was jailed for four years. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

2. Luke Hewitt

Luke Hewitt, 32, formerly of Thurstone Furlong, Derby, pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of a Class B drug and possession of a knife in a public place. He was jailed for four years. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Luke Hewitt

Photo Sales
Vu Dong, 43, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of a Class B drug. He was jailed for 16 months. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

3. Vu Dong

Vu Dong, 43, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of a Class B drug. He was jailed for 16 months. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Vu Dong

Photo Sales
Kersharn Dockeray-Barnett, now aged 18, was found guilty of murder after a three-week trial. He was given a life sentence with a minimum jail term of 19 years. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

4. Kersharn Dockeray-Barnett

Kersharn Dockeray-Barnett, now aged 18, was found guilty of murder after a three-week trial. He was given a life sentence with a minimum jail term of 19 years. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Kersharn Dockeray-Barnett

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice