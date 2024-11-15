Offences range from dangerous driving and drug dealing to manslaughter and murder.
1. Rogues gallery
A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at courts in Nottinghamshire. Photo: Mansfield Chad
2. Luke Hewitt
Luke Hewitt, 32, formerly of Thurstone Furlong, Derby, pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of a Class B drug and possession of a knife in a public place. He was jailed for four years. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Luke Hewitt
3. Vu Dong
Vu Dong, 43, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of a Class B drug. He was jailed for 16 months. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Vu Dong
4. Kersharn Dockeray-Barnett
Kersharn Dockeray-Barnett, now aged 18, was found guilty of murder after a three-week trial. He was given a life sentence with a minimum jail term of 19 years. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Kersharn Dockeray-Barnett