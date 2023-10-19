The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottinghamshire courts so far this month.
Offences range from cannabis production and burglary to inflicting grievous bodily harm and sexual assault.
1. William Stubbs
William Stubbs, 64, of Portland Meadows, Retford, was jailed for four-and-a-half years. He was convicted after a trial in September on seven counts of sexual assault and a further count of causing/inciting sexual activity. He was also made subject of a restraining order and must sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: William Stubbs
2. Lee Lilliman
Thirty-seven-year-old Lee Lilliman, of HMP Nottingham, was convicted of eight shop thefts when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court. He was jailed for a total of four months. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Lee Lilliman
3. Adam Collins
Adam Collins, 39, of Adderley Close, Bestwood, pleaded guilty to three counts of receiving stolen goods and driving while disqualified at Nottingham Crown Court, where he was sentenced to one year and seven months in prison. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Adam Collins
4. Dean Earl
Dean Earl, 42, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft and was sentenced to a total of 56 days in prison. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Dean Earl