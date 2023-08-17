A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court so far in August.
Offences range from criminal damage and stalking to heroin dealing and murder.
1. Nottingham Crown Court
2. Daniel Hickling
Daniel Hickling, 28, of Westbourne Road, Underwood, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage, stalking involving fear of violence, stalking, and harassment by breach of a restraining order. He was jailed for two years. Photo: NP
3. William Ellison
William Ellison, 37, of Watson Road, Worksop, pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted robbery. He was jailed for two years and four months. Photo: NP
4. Faheem Younis
Faheem Younis, aged 42, of Graham Street, Radford, was found guilty of murder on July 27 following a trial. He was given a life sentence for murder. He will serve a minimum 24 years before he becomes eligible for parole. Photo: NP