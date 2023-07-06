News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

A round-up of people who have recently received prison sentences at crown court and magistrates court in Nottingham.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 6th Jul 2023, 14:06 BST

Offences range from theft and burglary to assault causing actual bodily harm and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

These 10 offenders have all been jailed at Nottingham Crown Court

1. Nottingham Crown Court

These 10 offenders have all been jailed at Nottingham Crown Court Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Robert Ord, 50, of Church Walk, Worksop, admitted four counts of theft and possession of a class B drug. He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on June 13 and was jailed for 12 weeks.

2. Robert Ord

Robert Ord, 50, of Church Walk, Worksop, admitted four counts of theft and possession of a class B drug. He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on June 13 and was jailed for 12 weeks. Photo: Notts Police

Photo Sales
Paul Shepherd, 36, of Howard Road, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation, intentional suffocation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Hee appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on June 15 when he was jailed for three years and three months, and a ten-year restraining order was imposed.

3. Paul Shepherd

Paul Shepherd, 36, of Howard Road, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation, intentional suffocation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Hee appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on June 15 when he was jailed for three years and three months, and a ten-year restraining order was imposed. Photo: Notts Police

Photo Sales
Andre James, aged 40, of Burford Road, Nottingham, was jailed for a total of three years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on June 19. He had previously pleaded guilty to possessing a shotgun when prohibited for life and possessing a shortened shotgun.

4. Andre James

Andre James, aged 40, of Burford Road, Nottingham, was jailed for a total of three years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on June 19. He had previously pleaded guilty to possessing a shotgun when prohibited for life and possessing a shortened shotgun. Photo: Notts Police

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3