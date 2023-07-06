A round-up of people who have recently received prison sentences at crown court and magistrates court in Nottingham.
Offences range from theft and burglary to assault causing actual bodily harm and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
1. Nottingham Crown Court
These 10 offenders have all been jailed at Nottingham Crown Court Photo: National World
2. Robert Ord
Robert Ord, 50, of Church Walk, Worksop, admitted four counts of theft and possession of a class B drug. He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on June 13 and was jailed for 12 weeks. Photo: Notts Police
3. Paul Shepherd
Paul Shepherd, 36, of Howard Road, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation, intentional suffocation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Hee appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on June 15 when he was jailed for three years and three months, and a ten-year restraining order was imposed. Photo: Notts Police
4. Andre James
Andre James, aged 40, of Burford Road, Nottingham, was jailed for a total of three years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on June 19. He had previously pleaded guilty to possessing a shotgun when prohibited for life and possessing a shortened shotgun. Photo: Notts Police