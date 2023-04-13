News you can trust since 1952
The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court in the last fortnight.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 13th Apr 2023, 17:04 BST

Offences range from handling stolen goods and dealing cocaine to robbery and arson.

See who's been sent down this month.

1. Rogues Gallery

See who's been sent down this month. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Robert Taylor, 49, of HMP Nottingham, pleaded guilty to six counts of rape and a further charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was given an extended sentence, to serve 12 years in custody with an extended licence period of four years, when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on March 29.

2. Robert Taylor

Joshua Deverill, 28 of HMP Nottingham, pleaded guilty to burglary of a dwelling and was jailed for two-and-a-half years.

3. Joshua Deverill

Lewis Langley, 32, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods and was jailed for 30 weeks when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on March 30.

4. Lewis Langley

