A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court in the last fortnight.
Offences range from handling stolen goods and dealing cocaine to robbery and arson.
1. Rogues Gallery
See who's been sent down this month. Photo: Mansfield Chad
2. Robert Taylor
Robert Taylor, 49, of HMP Nottingham, pleaded guilty to six counts of rape and a further charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was given an extended sentence, to serve 12 years in custody with an extended licence period of four years, when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on March 29. Photo: Robert Taylor
3. Joshua Deverill
Joshua Deverill, 28 of HMP Nottingham, pleaded guilty to burglary of a dwelling and was jailed for two-and-a-half years. Photo: Joshua Deverill
4. Lewis Langley
Lewis Langley, 32, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods and was jailed for 30 weeks when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on March 30. Photo: Lewis Langley