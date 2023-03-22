The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court so far this month.
Offences range from robbery and possession of an offensive weapon to breaching the Terrorism Act and voyeurism.
1. courts pic.jpg
See who's been sent down this month. Photo: Mansfield Chad
2. Mark Kavanagh custody picture.jpg
Mark Kavanagh, aged 36, of Brand Lane, Sutton, was jailed for eight years and four months – which will include four years on licence - at Nottingham Crown Court on March 1, after he was convicted of robbery and possession of a knife in a public place. Photo: Mark Kavanagh
3. Christian Franklin.jpg
Christian Franklin, of London Road, Newark, was jailed for a total of four years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on March 1, after he was convicted of possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine as well as possession of an offensive weapon. Photo: Christian Franklin
4. Junior-Bailey.jpg
Junior Bailey, 35, of Palin Street, Hyson Green, was found guilty of wounding with intent, following a week-long trial that ended on February 17. He was sentenced to four years in prison on March 2. Photo: Junior Bailey