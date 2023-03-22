News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
1 hour ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
1 hour ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
2 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
3 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
3 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus

The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court so far this month.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:29 GMT

Offences range from robbery and possession of an offensive weapon to breaching the Terrorism Act and voyeurism.

See who's been sent down this month.

1. courts pic.jpg

See who's been sent down this month. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales
Mark Kavanagh, aged 36, of Brand Lane, Sutton, was jailed for eight years and four months – which will include four years on licence - at Nottingham Crown Court on March 1, after he was convicted of robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.

2. Mark Kavanagh custody picture.jpg

Mark Kavanagh, aged 36, of Brand Lane, Sutton, was jailed for eight years and four months – which will include four years on licence - at Nottingham Crown Court on March 1, after he was convicted of robbery and possession of a knife in a public place. Photo: Mark Kavanagh

Photo Sales
Christian Franklin, of London Road, Newark, was jailed for a total of four years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on March 1, after he was convicted of possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine as well as possession of an offensive weapon.

3. Christian Franklin.jpg

Christian Franklin, of London Road, Newark, was jailed for a total of four years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on March 1, after he was convicted of possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine as well as possession of an offensive weapon. Photo: Christian Franklin

Photo Sales
Junior Bailey, 35, of Palin Street, Hyson Green, was found guilty of wounding with intent, following a week-long trial that ended on February 17. He was sentenced to four years in prison on March 2.

4. Junior-Bailey.jpg

Junior Bailey, 35, of Palin Street, Hyson Green, was found guilty of wounding with intent, following a week-long trial that ended on February 17. He was sentenced to four years in prison on March 2. Photo: Junior Bailey

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3