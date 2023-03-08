A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court last month.
Offences range from shop theft and fraud, to dangerous driving and raping a child.
2. Arfan Choudry
Arfan Choudry, 49, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, on February 6, after being charged with 10 counts of fraud by false representation.
3. Mark Diuk
Mark Diuk, aged 35, of no fixed address, was jailed for 20 weeks when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on February 7, after he was convicted of five counts of shop theft.
4. Joel Paris
Joel Paris, aged 23, of Radford Road, New Basford, was put behind bars for three years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on February 9. He had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary of a dwelling, one of attempted burglary of a dwelling and one of burglary of a non-dwelling.
