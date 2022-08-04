James Gill, of Station Road, Arksey, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, four assaults on emergency workers, two counts of theft, criminal damage and drink-driving. On July 22 he was sentenced to 10 years and nine months and banned from driving for five years.

The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court in the last fortnight.

By Tim Cunningham
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 3:20 pm

Offences range from burglary and fraud to causing grievous bodily harm and manslaughter.

1. Calvin Henry

Calvin Henry, 56, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to theft and fraud by false representation at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on July 23. He was recalled to prison for breaking the terms of his licence and sentenced to 24 weeks. Henry was also ordered to pay £175 compensation.

2. Kyle Turton

Kyle Turton, 21, of Brooksby Lane, Clifton, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on July 29 after previously pleading guilty to a charge of manslaughter. He was jailed for nine years and on his release will have to serve a further five years on license.

3. John Christon

John Christon, 33, of Willowcroft Road, Derby, pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and fraud. Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on July 28 he was jailed for three years and nine months for robbery and fraud by false representation.

4. Jacob Harper

Jacob Harper, 31, of Milton Street, Ilkeston, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery. Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on July 29 he was jailed for a total of two years and eleven months.

