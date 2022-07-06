The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court in the last fortnight.

By Tim Cunningham
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 4:28 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 4:29 pm

Offences range from fraud and burglary to rape and firearms charges.

Undefined: readMore

1. notts crown.jpeg

Nottingham Crown Court.

Photo: Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales

2. Nigel Bilsbrough mugshot.jpg

Nigel Bilsbrough, 54, of James Street, Kimberley, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. He was sentenced to 14 months in prison and disqualified from driving for three years on June 21.

Photo: Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales

3. Kian Allsebrook canva.jpg

Kian Allsebrook, 20, of Selston, was found guilty of rape by a jury, following a four-day trial that finished on April 22. He was jailed for two years and three months on June 21.

Photo: Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales

4. Armando-Hysaj.jpg

Armando Hysaj, 25, formerly of the Rushes, Mansfield Woodhouse, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis, and was jailed for eight months on June 22.

Photo: Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3