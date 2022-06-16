3. Nathan Clifford and Adrian Keeling.jpg

Nathan Clifford, 34, of Caldbeck Walk, was locked up for eight years and four months after pleading guilty to charges of conspiring to transfer a prohibited firearm and possession of firearm ammunition when prohibited. Adrian Keeling, 36, of HMP Doncaster, was given a total prison sentence of 11 years and eight months after pleading guilty to conspiring to transfer a prohibited firearm and two years, to be served concurrently, after admitting to the possession of ammunition when prohibited. A sentence of two years and eight months was also given, to be served consecutively to his nine-year term, after Keeling pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

Photo: Mansfield Chad