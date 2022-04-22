The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

Offences range from breaching a criminal behaviour order and supplying class A and class B drugs, to attempted murder and rape of a child.
Dean Beeching, 31, of Mendip Court, Beeston, initially denied a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving but changed his plea to guilty before the case got to trial. Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on March 30, he was jailed for a total of three-and-a-half years - 13 months for the driving offence and 29 months for unrelated drug dealing offences in Derbyshire.
Lewis Saxby, 32, of Lymington Road, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to three counts of blackmail, one of fraud, and one of controlling and coercive behaviour, on the first day of his trial in November. Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on April 5, he was jailed for five-and-a-half years.
Andrew Clark, 38, and younger brother Jason Clark, 35, both of Bilborough, preyed on six vulnerable children over a period of 25 years, subjecting them to horrendous sexual assaults and were convicted on September 9, 2021, following a three-and-a-half-week trial. Andrew was found guilty of three counts of indecent assault of a child under 14, indecent assault of a male on five occasions, attempted rape, sexual assault of a child under 13, sexual assault of a child, three counts of rape of a child under 16, rape of a child and indecent assault of a child. Jason was convicted of four counts of indecent assault of a child under 14 and two counts of rape on a child under 16. The brothers were also found guilty of jointly raping a child under 16 on two occasions. Andrew Clark was sentenced to 23-and-a-half-years in prison. Jason Clark received a 10-year prison sentence. They were also both added to the Sex Offenders Register for life.
Jonathon White, 39, of Raylawn Street, Mansfield, was jailed for two years and five months after pleading guilty to one count of burglary, on April 7.
