Offences range from dealing class A drugs and burglary to grievous bodily harm and sexual assault on a child.
Sirban Farj, 42, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent and carrying an offensive weapon. He was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.
Robert Sisson, 33, of Graylands Road, Bilborough, admitted to handling stolen goods when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court and was jailed for six weeks.
Grzegorz Dytrych, 36, of Randal Gardens, Hyson Green, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, four counts of harassment and breach of a restraining order, as well as charges of making threats and criminal damage. He was sentenced to five years in prison and handed a renewed restraining order.
Vullnett Bode, 44, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the cultivation of cannabis and he was locked up for 12 months on March 7.
