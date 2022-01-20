Offences range from supplying class A drugs and burglary to arson and robbery.
Editor’s message: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.
1. Alistair Cantrill.jpg
Alistair Cantrill, aged 23, of Huthwaite Road, Sutton, pleaded guilty to counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and two counts of possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply and was jailed for three years, on January 6. He had previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance in September 2020.
Photo: Mansfield Chad
2. Marley Blair.jpg
Marley Blair, 39, of Duke Street, New Basford, pleaded guilty to burglary and the theft of the two cars. He was sentenced to three-and-a-half-years in prison, on January 12.
Photo: Mansfield Chad
3. Darren Spencer pic.jpg
Darren Spencer, 44, of Manor Crescent, Kirkby, was sentenced to 10 months in prison, on January 11, after pleading guilty to two counts of burglary.
Photo: Mansfield Chad
4. Reuben Woolley.jpg
Reuben Woolley, 38, of Helston Drive, Bilborough, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for arson, causing actual bodily harm and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, on January 7.
Photo: Mansfield Chad