The latest reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Mansfield and Nottingham.

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates' courts in Mansfield and Nottingham.

John Williams, 43, of Misterton Court, Mansfield, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a baseball bat and use threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Sentence: 12-month community order with 10 rehabilitation days. Fine: £40. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Craig Shaw, 49, of Woodland Grove, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: cause to be sent by public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message. Sentence: 12-month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Samantha Sullivan, 43, of Sherwood Street, Mansfield, admitted: fraud by false representation. Sentence: 12-month community order with a six month alcohol treatment and 8 rehabilitation days. Fine: £80. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Ashley Sharpe, 33, of Fairholme Drive, Mansfield, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £16. Fine: £40.

Sebastian Falinski, 50, of Coronation Drive, Shirebrook, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Disqualification period: 18 months, disqualification reduction period: 18 weeks. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80.

Dean Bird, 36, of Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield, found guilty (proved in absence): use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, and obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points. Costs: £150. Surcharge: £264. Fine: £660.

Nikolaj Kurganov, 32, of Botany Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 50 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, driving without third party insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Disqualification period: 14 months, disqualification reduction period: 14 weeks. Fine: £500. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £200.

Dean Parsonage, 36, of Layton Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of controlled drugs above the specified limit, namely cocaine and cannabis. Disqualification period: 28 months. Fine: £200. Costs: £85.

Scott Robinson, 39, of Jenford Street, Mansfield, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £61. Fine: £153.

Luciana Vasile, 23, of Dallas Street, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 12 month conditional discharge.

Craig Fallon, 40, of Ladybrook Place, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - mamba. Costs: £85. Fine: £80.

Liam Roose, 31, of Rosewood Drive, Kirkby, admitted: drive a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road / in a public place without due care and attention, drive motor vehicle with 69 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, and fail to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by constable / traffic warden. Disqualification period: 22 months. Fine: £517. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £207.

John Benjamin, 61, of Derby Road, Ripley, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 42 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, and use a handheld mobile phone / device while driving a motor vehicle on a road. Fine: £461. Costs: £85.00. Surcharge: £184. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 3 months.

Shaun Underwood, 40, of Laurel Avenue, Church Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 60 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 17 months, disqualification reduction period: 17 weeks. Fine: £400. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £160.

Justin Stevens, 53, of New Mill Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Fine: £769. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £308. Compensation: £200.