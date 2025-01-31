The latest reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 12:00 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 10:52 GMT
Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Mansfield and Nottingham.

John Williams, 43, of Misterton Court, Mansfield, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a baseball bat and use threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Sentence: 12-month community order with 10 rehabilitation days. Fine: £40. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Craig Shaw, 49, of Woodland Grove, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: cause to be sent by public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message. Sentence: 12-month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Samantha Sullivan, 43, of Sherwood Street, Mansfield, admitted: fraud by false representation. Sentence: 12-month community order with a six month alcohol treatment and 8 rehabilitation days. Fine: £80. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Ashley Sharpe, 33, of Fairholme Drive, Mansfield, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £16. Fine: £40.

Sebastian Falinski, 50, of Coronation Drive, Shirebrook, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Disqualification period: 18 months, disqualification reduction period: 18 weeks. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80.

Dean Bird, 36, of Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield, found guilty (proved in absence): use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, and obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points. Costs: £150. Surcharge: £264. Fine: £660.

Nikolaj Kurganov, 32, of Botany Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 50 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, driving without third party insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Disqualification period: 14 months, disqualification reduction period: 14 weeks. Fine: £500. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £200.

Dean Parsonage, 36, of Layton Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of controlled drugs above the specified limit, namely cocaine and cannabis. Disqualification period: 28 months. Fine: £200. Costs: £85.

Scott Robinson, 39, of Jenford Street, Mansfield, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £61. Fine: £153.

Luciana Vasile, 23, of Dallas Street, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 12 month conditional discharge.

Craig Fallon, 40, of Ladybrook Place, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - mamba. Costs: £85. Fine: £80.

Liam Roose, 31, of Rosewood Drive, Kirkby, admitted: drive a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road / in a public place without due care and attention, drive motor vehicle with 69 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, and fail to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by constable / traffic warden. Disqualification period: 22 months. Fine: £517. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £207.

John Benjamin, 61, of Derby Road, Ripley, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 42 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, and use a handheld mobile phone / device while driving a motor vehicle on a road. Fine: £461. Costs: £85.00. Surcharge: £184. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 3 months.

Shaun Underwood, 40, of Laurel Avenue, Church Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 60 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 17 months, disqualification reduction period: 17 weeks. Fine: £400. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £160.

Justin Stevens, 53, of New Mill Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Fine: £769. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £308. Compensation: £200.

