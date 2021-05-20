The latest reported crimes in Mansfield district

Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

BERRY HILL

Theft of motor vehicle – A White Ford transit van was purchased in cash by a male and was driven back to a residence on Black Rock Way on May 12. In the early hours of May 15, a small white van was seen parked up near his newly-bought vehicle and a man approached the van, unlocked it, and drove away. ANPR cameras tracked the two vehicles back to the area where they were originally bought. Police are currently investigating the crime.

Here is a list of crimes reported in the Mansfield district from Tuesday, May 11, to Tuesday, May 18.

GRANGE FARM

Theft from motor vehicle – A Nissan Juke was broken into sometime between 9.30pm on May 11 and 9.30am on May 12 on Sutton Road. A Ted Baker purse, sunglasses, alcohol and bank cards/driving licence were stolen.A Honda Jazz had a catalytic converter stolen from Andover Road sometime between 6pm on May 6 and 11.30am on May 16.

LADYBROOK

Theft from motor vehicle – Number plates were stolen from a Peugeot 208 on Kirkland Avenue between 10am-1pm on May 13.

Theft of motor vehicle – Two male offenders stole a white Ford Transit van at 10.13pm on May 14 on Jenford Street.

LINDHURST

Theft from motor vehicle – Three catalytic converters were stolen overnight on May 12 at the Mansfield Honda site on Southwell Road West. The outside fence had been cut to gain entry.

OAK TREE

Burglary dwelling – An unknown person entered a porch on Roston Close on the afternoon of May 16 and stole gym weights. The weights were left in a communal area and were later found by the owner in a nearby alleyway. It is believed the theft took place by a group of youths all wearing tracksuits.Burglary other than dwelling – An attempted break-in at Mansfield Rugby Club was caught on CCTV at 9.40pm on May 11. The perpetrator was seen kicking a door, trying to unlock a storage unit and smashing a window – but failed to get in.

PRIORY

Theft from motor vehicle – A company van was broken into on Priory Road in Mansfield Woodhouse sometime between 6.30pm on May 13 and 6.55pm on May 14. The offenders got away with a sat nav and a pair of gloves. There was slight damage to the rear doors.

Theft other – A delivery van was making a delivery at around 2pm on May 14 in the Welbeck Road area when a wallet was stolen from the vehicle. He saw a male acting suspiciously but could not identify him.

RAVENSDALE

Burglary dwelling – A resident disturbed three males breaking into his property on Bath Lane at around 1.15pm on May 17. The offenders got away with a laptop, an iPhone and other items and were seen heading in the direction of Carr Bank Park where they got into a vehicle. Later the vehicle was recovered and three men were arrested.

Theft from motor vehicle – A Mansfield District Council worker was carrying out repairs at a property on Gladstone Street on May 11 when an unknown offender stole his work iPad.

Theft other – A pushbike was stolen from a rear garden on Gladstone Street between 8pm on May 15 and 9.05pm on May 16. The bike is light blue with the words Tean on the crossbar. The bike was locked at the time.

SHERWOOD

Theft from motor vehicle – Three catalytic converters were stolen from cars at a garage on Wood Street at around 11.40am on May 12. A male had gone to the garage to purchase them but distracted a worker and stole the items. The male is described as large build, white, with short-cropped black hair and in his 30s. There was also a female passenger. The worker took note of the registration plate but it appears to have been cloned. A vehicle matching the description and occupants were stopped in South Normanton and were arrested. Investigations are ongoing.

WARSOP/CHURCH WARSOP

Burglary other than dwelling – A shed was broken into sometime between May 9 and May 12 on Longden Terrace. The offenders got away with battery-operated power tools.If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity, please contact the Nottinghamshire Police Safer Neighbourhood Team on [email protected]