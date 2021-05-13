Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

BERRY HILL

Burglary non-dwelling – A garage was broken into on Quarry Bank, Mansfield, between 7.30am and 12.30pm, on May 4. It appears the offenders used a sharp object to gain access via the front door but were unable to continue so went on through the garage. The victim believes they were trying to steal her dogs. A white van was seen to be parked outside her house on a neighbour’s CCTV.

The latest reported crimes in Mansfield district.

Theft from motor vehicle – A car registration plate was unscrewed from the front of a vehicle on Highland Road sometime between 9am, on May 4, and 11.05am, on May 5.

Another car had its number plate stolen on Green Lane in Mansfield, sometime between 9pm on May 6, and 2.30pm the next day.

BROOMHILL

Theft other – A catalytic converter was stolen from a car at a garage on Rosemary Street sometime over the last week.

FOREST TOWN WEST

A car wash on Clipstone Road West in Forest Town has had lead stolen from its roof. Police have no time-frame or witnesses.

LINDHURST

Theft of motor vehicle – A silver transit van was stolen overnight on May 4, from the Shireoaks Court area. Inside the van was a black and silver sport rider mobility scooter and an electric bed. The vehicle was placed on a hotlist and found near Hucknall, at around lunchtime on May 5. The two male occupants were arrested at the scene.

Theft from motor vehicle – Number plates were stolen from a vehicle on Helmsley Road, between 7pm, on May 6, and 7am, the next day. A dog walker on an old railway bridge later found the number plates.

Another resident on Holmsley Road had their number plates stolen sometime between 9.30pm on May 6, and 7am the next day.

OAK TREE

Theft other – A man who left his mobile phone on a table at the Oak Tree pub and went to the toilet, returned to find the phone was gone. The offence occurred at approximately 8.15pm, on May 6. The phone is an iPhone 8, in a black case with a blue pocket on the back.

An orange and grey Voodoo Bantu pushbike was stolen from a driveway on Eakring Road, between 7pm and 8pm, on May 6.

An iPhone 12 with a blue back was stolen from a bench at the Cuckoo Birch, on Jubilee Way South, between 7pm and 8pm, on May 9.

PORTLAND

Burglary other than dwelling – Builders who were repairing a roof at a shop on Nottingham Road, around two weeks ago, noticed crowbars, climbing gear and grappling hooks left on the roof. It is believed the offenders used some sort of ripsaw to get into the building.

Theft other – An unknown person has unscrewed and removed picnic benches at the Baker Shop café sometime over the bank holiday. CCTV shows three male offenders at 3.30pm, on May 7, unscrewing the benches, and investigations are ongoing.

A grey Bizango bike was stolen from outside McDonald’s, on Park Lane, at approximately 8.55pm, on May 9. The offender is described as a white male, 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with black hair, a beard, and wearing a blue coat.

PRIORY

Burglary other than dwelling – Tools and lawn mower batteries were taken from numerous sheds on Cygnet Fold, in Mansfield Woodhouse. The burglary was reported on May 10.

ROBIN HOOD

Theft other – A bright yellow “Voodoo” bike was stolen from outside Greg’s Fish Bar, on Brown Avenue, at approximately 7.30pm on May 8. A male with gloves, dressed all in black was seen riding the bike away.

Another pushbike was stolen from a back garden on Cox’s Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, sometime between 11pm on May 9,and 9am the next day. The bike was an adult black and silver Carrera mountain bike with titanium suspension.

RAVENSDALE

Theft of motor vehicle – A cherry red Honda CBF125 was stolen from Alcock Avenue, Mansfield, at around 1.50pm on May 6. CCTV is available at a neighbouring property and is currently being investigated.

CHURCH WARSOP

Burglary dwelling – A resident noticed that her purse had been stolen from her house on Lime Crescent on the evening of May 10.

If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity, please contact the Nottinghamshire Police Safer Neighbourhood Team on [email protected]