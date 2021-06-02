Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

CUMBERLAND

Theft. Metal shelves were taken from a driveway on Pratt Close at 8am, on May 26. Police say it is possible scrap dealers mistook it for metal that was left out to be collected.

Round-up of crimes reported in the Mansfield district.

LADYBROOK

Burglary. A red Carrera pushbike was stolen from a rear garden on Harrington Street, sometime between 10pm on May 29, and 11am the next day.

Theft. A black mountain bike was stolen from a communal area at a property on Chaucer Street, between 8.30pm on May 28, and 8am, the next day. CCTV is currently being checked.

LEEMING

Theft. An iPhone Max in a brown leather case was stolen from The Coopers, on Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse, between 7pm and 8pm, on May 29. The phone was last traced to the Leadale Crescent area.

LINDHURST

Theft of motor vehicle. A black Lexmoto Vixen 125 and a Segway hoverboard were stolen from a garage on Bodmin Court. It is believed it happened overnight on May 28/29. The garage door was forced open from the top.

OAK TREE

Burglary. A door handle was broken to get into the warden’s office on Roston Close, sometime between 10.35am on May 25, and 9.35am the next day.

Theft of motor vehicle. A pink Lexmoto Tommy 125 moped was stolen from outside a property on Bakewell Walk sometime between 8pm on May 27, and 10am the next day. The bike was later found abandoned nearby.

PORTLAND

Theft of motor vehicle. A grey VW T-Roc was stolen from outside a property on Kitchener Drive. The car was tracked to the Arnold area but a search found nothing.

PRIORY

Burglary. A resident called at 8.25pm, on May 25, to say someone was trying to get into her front door on Burns Avenue, in Mansfield Woodhouse. When the owner looked they saw that the handle had been broken.

ROBIN HOOD

Burglary. Allotments on Slant Lane in Mansfield Woodhouse have been broken into. Offenders smashed numerous sheds and fences and stole children’s toys. It was reported to the police at lunchtime on May 27.

SHERWOOD

Burglary. A property on Welbeck Street was broken into sometime between 7am on May 24 and 5pm on May 28. A smart TV and a XBox console and controller were stolen.

Burglary. A group of youths tried to barge their way in through a door at St Mary’s Church, on Bancroft Lane, on the evening of May 27. The youths were all wearing dark clothing and masks. CCTV and stills have been processed and circulated.

Theft. A black Saracen pushbike was stolen from a rear garden on Lindley Street, sometime between 1pm on May 29, and 9am, the next day.

TOWN CENTRE

Theft. A wallet was stolen from After Dark sometime between 00.45am and 2.15am on May 31. Bank cards were used at the Shell garage in Mansfield Woodhouse. CCTV is being checked.

If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity please contact the Nottinghamshire Police Safer neighbourhood team on [email protected]