Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

BERRY HILL

Theft other – Somebody tried to steal copper piping from a business premises on Sandhurst Avenue on May 20. The alarm was raised after a security guard smelled gas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is a list of crimes reported in the Mansfield district from Tuesday, May 18, to Tuesday, May 25.

OAK TREE

Burglary – There was an attempted break-in at Mansfield Rugby Club, on Eakring Road, between 8pm on May 23, and 8am, on May 24. The security camera was stolen and the outer pane of a glass window was smashed but nobody gained entry.

Theft other – Four mobility scooters were stolen from Hucklow Court vicinity, at around 1am on May 19. A resident noticed approximately 10 people steal the scooters and informed the owners. An area search was conducted and two of the mobility scooters were recovered along with the offenders’ tools. The scooters had their locks broken.

Five youths, aged approximately 15 to 16 years old, were seen on CCTV stealing milk from the Oak Tree Primary School on Jubilee Way North, at around 3.50am, on May 19. Around 18 pints of milk was stolen and investigations are ongoing.

PORTLAND

Theft from motor vehicle – A Citreon Picasso was broken into overnight on May 21 at the Belvedere Street car park. The rear windscreen was smashed but nothing was taken.

PRIORY

Burglary dwelling – Someone broke a rear window to a property on Leeming Lane South, in Mansfield Woodhouse, on May 18. Three days later at the same house the occupier noticed somebody had removed a fence panel from the rear garden and stolen tools from a shed. A Buldoze EVI float for concreting and a box of bricklaying tools were among the items stolen.

Theft other – Sometime between May 16 and 22, an unknown offender stole a yellow and black AA jetwash from a rear garden on Vale Road, in Mansfield Woodhouse.

SHERWOOD

Theft other – A bank card lost near the Justina corner shop, on Westfield Lane, at around 5.20pm, on May 20, was used 10 minutes later to the value of £6 in the store. CCTV is currently being reviewed to identify the offender.

TOWN CENTRE

Theft from a motor vehicle – A man and a woman were seen trying trying car doors on Queen Street, in Mansfield, at noon, on May 18. The caller was sitting in his vehicle when the male opened the door and apologised before walking off towards the town centre. He wore grey trousers and a baseball cap and the female was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

Theft other – A WH Smith staff member’s Samsung Galaxy S20 phone was stolen from the Four Seasons shopping centre on May 19. The male offender was recognised locally and found in possession of the phone, which he returned.

A black GGBL intercom speaker was stolen from a shop on Leeming Street, at approximately 10.10pm, on May 17. CCTV showed a white male with black curly hair was the offender.

An Orange Evade mountain bike was stolen at approximately 2.05pm, on May 24, from the Wheatsheaf Pub on Stockwell Gate. The offender is described as a white male with a bald head, wearing a grey jacket/cardigan, grey tracksuit bottoms, white trainers and carrying a JD carrier bag.

WARSOP/CHURCH WARSOP

Theft from motor vehicle – A catalytic convertor was stolen from a Honda CRV parked on Laurel Avenue, in Church Warsop, sometime between 6pm, on May 18, and 10am the next day.

Theft of motor vehicle – A van containing tools was stolen from the library car park on the High Street in Warsop sometime between the evening of May 21, and the morning of May 24.

Anyone who has any information relating to the above criminal activity should contact the Nottinghamshire Police Safer Neighbourhood Team via [email protected]