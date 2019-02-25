The areas of Mansfield with the most violent and sexual offences - in pictures
These are the streets and areas in Mansfield that have had the most reported incidents of violence or sexual offences.
The figures, from Police UK are for December 2018 - the most recent data available - and cover the Mansfield Town Centre, Mansfield East, Mansfield West and Mansfield North policing areas.
1. Sadler Street
Five reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in December 2018
other
2. Gunthorpe Court
Five reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in December 2018
other
3. On or near shopping area
Seven reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in December 2018
other
4. Clerkson's Alley
Seven reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in December 2018
other
View more