Violent and sexual offences in Mansfield

The areas of Mansfield with the most violent and sexual offences - in pictures

These are the streets and areas in Mansfield that have had the most reported incidents of violence or sexual offences.

The figures, from Police UK are for December 2018 - the most recent data available - and cover the Mansfield Town Centre, Mansfield East, Mansfield West and Mansfield North policing areas.

1. Sadler Street

2. Gunthorpe Court

3. On or near shopping area

4. Clerkson's Alley

