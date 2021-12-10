Two men appeared in court today, via video link, where they denied the robbery of the man, a double-amputee wheelchair user, on Queen Street on October 30, at about 11.20am.

Police said the man had withdrawn money from a bank when a group of men started shouting at him – before pushing him, against his will, to the top of the road.

One of the men is said to have then approached the victim from behind and pulled the bag over his head, before the men ran off with the bag and contents, including the cash.

Detective Sergeant Andy Hall, from Nottinghamshire Police, said at the time: “It is absolutely appalling to hear these reports of this opportunist robbery where a double-amputee was subject to this behaviour.”

However, Nottingham Crown Court heard the victim has since died.

Mr Recorder Nicholas Syfret QC said there was no evidence to suggest his death was connected to the incident.

The court heard pneumonia was entered as the cause of death on the man’s death certificate.

Kieran Bedford, aged 33, of no fixed address, and 37-year-old Thomas Miller, of Rosemary Street, Mansfield, were appearing at the court, via video-link from HMP Nottingham, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Both men deny being involved in the alleged robbery, although Bedford admitted a separate charge of possessing amphetamine, on November 21.

The case was adjourned for trial next year.