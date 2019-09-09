The 12 areas of Mansfield with the most violent and sexual offences

The figures, from Police UK are for July 2019 - the most recent data available - and cover the Mansfield Town Centre, Mansfield East, Mansfield West and Mansfield North policing areas.y .

1. The Broadway - Mansfield Town Centre 15 reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in July 2019 other Buy a Photo

2. On or near shopping area - Mansfield town centre 9 reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in July 2019 other Buy a Photo

3. Baum's Lane - Mansfield East 8 reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in July 2019 other Buy a Photo

4. Wilmore Way - Mansfield West 7 reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in July 2019 other Buy a Photo

View more