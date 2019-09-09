The 12 areas of Mansfield with the most violent and sexual offences
These are the 12 streets and areas in Mansfield that have had the most violent and sexual offences, according to the latest police statistics.
The figures, from Police UK are for July 2019 - the most recent data available - and cover the Mansfield Town Centre, Mansfield East, Mansfield West and Mansfield North policing areas.y .
1. The Broadway - Mansfield Town Centre
15 reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in July 2019
2. On or near shopping area - Mansfield town centre
9 reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in July 2019
3. Baum's Lane - Mansfield East
8 reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in July 2019
4. Wilmore Way - Mansfield West
7 reported incidents of violent or sexual offences in July 2019
