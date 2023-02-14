Here are the 10 streets in Mansfield where the highest number of crimes were reported to the police in December 2022.
The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for December 2022.
The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.
The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Monday, February 13, 2023.
1. On or near Leeming Street: 34 crimes
The highest number of reports of crimes in Mansfield in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Leeming Street where 34 incidents were reported. 17 violent and sexual offences , 6 public order offences , 4 anti-social behaviour offences, 7 other offences.
Photo: Google
2. On or near Great Central Road,: 34 crimes
The joint highest number of reports of crimes in Mansfield in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Great Central Road where 34 incidents were reported. 12 violent and sexual offences, 9 drug offences, 8 public order offences, 5 others.
Photo: Google Maps
3. On or near Jubilee South: 30 crimes
The second highest number of crimes in Mansfield in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Jubilee South where 30 incidents were reported. 25 shoplifting offences, 3 anti-social behaviour offences, 1 public order offence, 1 other.
Photo: Google
4. On or near Clumber street,: 26 crimes
The third highest number of reports of crimes in Mansfield in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Clumber street with 26 offences. 15 shoplifting, 5 violent and sexual offences, 2 drugs, 4 others.
Photo: google