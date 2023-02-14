News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The 10 worst Mansfield streets for crime - is yours on the list?

Here are the 10 streets in Mansfield where the highest number of crimes were reported to the police in December 2022.

By Kate Mason
3 minutes ago

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for December 2022.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Monday, February 13, 2023.

1. On or near Leeming Street: 34 crimes

The highest number of reports of crimes in Mansfield in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Leeming Street where 34 incidents were reported. 17 violent and sexual offences , 6 public order offences , 4 anti-social behaviour offences, 7 other offences.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. On or near Great Central Road,: 34 crimes

The joint highest number of reports of crimes in Mansfield in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Great Central Road where 34 incidents were reported. 12 violent and sexual offences, 9 drug offences, 8 public order offences, 5 others.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. On or near Jubilee South: 30 crimes

The second highest number of crimes in Mansfield in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Jubilee South where 30 incidents were reported. 25 shoplifting offences, 3 anti-social behaviour offences, 1 public order offence, 1 other.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. On or near Clumber street,: 26 crimes

The third highest number of reports of crimes in Mansfield in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Clumber street with 26 offences. 15 shoplifting, 5 violent and sexual offences, 2 drugs, 4 others.

Photo: google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3