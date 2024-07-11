Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault that took place in Teversal.

A man suffered a broken eye socket after coming to the aid of his partner following a road rage incident on a country route.

The 59-year-old was inside his home address in Norwood Lane when he heard shouting outside.

He recognised one of the voices to be that of his partner, who had been out walking their dogs.

Police want to speak to this man. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He went outside to find a BMW driver embroiled in a heated argument with his partner, after she had shouted at him to slow down.

The argument continued and resulted in the 59-year-old man being punched three times by the driver.

He sustained facial injuries including a broken eye socket but is expected to make a full recovery.

Police have pursued a number of lines of inquiry to trace the attacker since the incident on 8 May and are now appealing for the public’s help.

PC Ross Elms, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault and we are doing everything we can to trace the person responsible.

“As part of our inquiries, we are releasing an image of a man who we believe can assist the investigation.

“If you are the man in this image, or if you know who he is, please contact us on 101, quoting crime number 24*268526.”