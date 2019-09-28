Ten vehicles have windows smashed at Sutton Parkway train station

Vehicles parked at Sutton Parkway train station have been found to have their windows smashed this morning.

Nottinghamshire Police which is investigating the incident, which is believed to have happened overnight or this morning, said ten vehicles have been damaged.

Smashed glass.

The car park off Lowmoor Road, Kirkby, is free to park in for people who are taking the trains on the Robin Hood Line.

A police spokesman said: "Work is ongoing to identify the owners and the suspects responsible.

"We were contacted at around 7am this morning about the incident."

Police are also urging people who witnessed anything at the station to come forward.

If anyone saw the incident or has any information please ring 101.

If your vehicle has been affected by this or you have any images of the damage please email jessica.dallison@jpimedia.co.uk