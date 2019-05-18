Ten teenagers bailed over Sutton burglary

Ten youths arrested on suspicion of burglary following an incident at an address in Sutton in the early hours of yesterday morning have been bailed.

The teenagers – four 15-year-old boys, one 17-year-old boy, and four 18-year-old men – were detained after police were called around 4.35am to a report that a television and PlayStation 4 had been stolen during a burglary at a residential address in York Street.

A fifth 18-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary and the assault of a police officer.

They have all been bailed with conditions, pending further enquiries, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Anyone with any information about the burglary is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 124 of 18 May 2019.