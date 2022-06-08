Ten motorists given tickets after crackdown on speeding in Sutton

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Sutton beat team visited Dalestorth Road, on Monday, June 6, ‘in response to several complaints from the residents of the area about speeding on this stretch’.

A team spokesman said: “Sadly we have to report that over the course of 90 minutes, there were 10 tickets issued to motorists who were creative with their interpretation of 30 miles per hour.

“The top speed recorded on the night was 43mph – this is not a record any one should want to hold, exceeding the limit by more than 40 per cent.

A police officer on Dalestorth Road.

“At 30mph, your stopping distance is 23 metres, at 40mph your stopping distance is 36m and at 50mph, your stopping distance is 53m.”