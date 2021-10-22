Teens sentenced after cash stolen in break-in at Notts special school

Two teenagers have been sentenced after a large quantity of cash was stolen from a Nottinghamshire school.

Police said they were called to the school on Sunday morning, October 17, following a report of a break-in.

A window was smashed and a ‘large quantity of cash’ was taken from a school office. A laptop, keyboard and mp3 player were also taken.

Two 15-year-old boys had been arrested in connection with the burglary at Wings School, based at Kirklington Hall, Main Street, Kirklington.

The school describes itself as a ‘safe and caring community’ for children, aged nine-17, who have social and emotional problems, autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, attachment needs, childhood trauma or other specific learning difficulties.

The pair, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, were charged with burglary and convicted and sentenced at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 19.

Both were ordered to pay £300 compensation, with one referred to the Nottingham City Youth Justice Service for nine months and the other referred to the Lincolnshire Youth Justice Service for nine months.

Youth justice teams work with young people that get into trouble with the law.

Detective Sergeant Jackie Price, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This kind of lawlessness will not be tolerated.

“We will continue to tackle burglaries across the county and bring to justice those involved in this type of criminality.”