Teens arrested after cash stolen in break-in at Notts special school

Two teenagers were arrested after ‘a large quantity of cash’ was taken from a special school in Nottinghamshire.

By Jon Ball
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 7:48 am
Two teenagers have been arrested.

Police said they were called to the school on Sunday morning, October 17, following a report of a break-in.

A window had been smashed and money taken from a school office. A laptop, keyboard and mp3 player were also taken.

Police said two 15-year-old boys had been arrested in connection with the burglary at Wings School, based at Kirklington Hall, Main Street, Kirklington.

The school, describes itself as a ‘safe and caring community’ for children, aged nine-17, who have social and emotional problems, autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, attachment needs, childhood trauma or other specific learning difficulties.

Detective Sergeant Jackie Price, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers worked swiftly following these reports to identify suspects and two 15-year-old boys were taken into custody on Sunday.

“We take all reports of burglary seriously and are committed to targeting burglars who blight our communities.”

Call police on 101.

