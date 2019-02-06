Teenagers due in court charged over Kirkby robbery

Two teenagers are due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court charged in connection with a robbery in Kirkby.

The 17-year-old boys, who can’t be named for legal reasons, are both charged with robbery and possession of a bladed or sharply-pointed article in a public place.

Kingsway Park. Pic: Google Images.

The charges relate to an incident in Kingsway Park on the night of January 26.

A 14-year-old girl and 14-year old boy were threatened during the incident before their phones and the boy’s clothing items, house key and small amount of cash were taken from them.

READ MORE: https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/chad-appeal-for-amber-peat-prompted-last-sighting-1-9579429