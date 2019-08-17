Teenagers arrested after 15 crimes in Mansfield

Four teenagers have been arrested after a series of vehicle crimes in Mansfield.

A 19-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy and two 17-year-old girls are being questioned in connection with 15 incidents - mostly thefts from vehicles - in the Berry Hill Quarry Estate within the last week.

Those arrested are suspected of carrying out 15 vehicle crimes.

The 19-year-man and 16-year-old boy are also being questioned on suspicion of two shop thefts on August 3 and 6.

