Teenager found hiding in loft of Nuthall house filled with cannabis plants

Approximately 600 plants were spread across seven rooms after builders were called in by the landlord.

The electricity had also been bypassed.

Operation Reacher officers from Broxtowe attended to seize the plants and during an extensive search of the semi-detached property an 18-year-old man was found hiding in the loft.

The huge cannabis grow had taken over the whole property

He was subsequently placed in handcuffs and arrested on suspicion of production and cultivation of cannabis.

The illegal grow, in Mornington Crescent in Nuthall, was discovered on the afternoon of January 10.

Inspector Mike Ebbins, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I want to reassure people that we will continue to act on feedback and intelligence we receive from members of the community as well as working closely with our partners to reduce criminality even further.

“A sophisticated cannabis grow consumed the entire property and it was only by carrying out an extensive search that the hiding suspect was found.

“Drugs wreck lives and their use and supply have a negative impact upon communities which is why the force takes drug-related crime so seriously.

“The cultivation and sale of cannabis can often be linked to wider organised crime and other serious offences like human trafficking, modern slavery or county lines.

“Not only that but cannabis growing can also be extremely dangerous due to the fire risk, especially if people are living in adjoining properties.

“We all have a role to play in keeping our local areas safe from drug-related crime which blights our communities and as force we will continue to pursue those individuals responsible.

“If something doesn’t seem quite right it more than likely isn’t, so please report it to us.