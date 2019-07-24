Teenager charged with rape after assault in Lincoln

A 17-year-old man has been charged with rape after two sexual assaults in Lincoln.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with rape and digital penetration following an incident on South Common, on Sunday afternoon.

The assaults happened in Lincoln.

He was also charged with sexual assault relating to an incident on Sunday morning, on Hermit Street.

The male was arrested on Monday evening on South Common, after Lincolnshire Police stepped up patrols in the area.

He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court this morning, July 24.

A police spokesman said: "We are still appealing for information relating to two other sexual assaults on South Common earlier this month, July 5 and July 16.

"On both occasions the victims of the attacks left the scene, and we would like to speak to them to help our investigation."

If you have information, you can contact us in several ways:

Call 101, quoting Incident 416 of July 5;

Email Control@lincs.pnn.police.uk and put “Incident 416 of July 5” in the Subject line;

Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.