Teenager arrested and off-road bike seized after Mansfield pursuit

A teenager has been arrested and an off-road bike seized after a brief pursuit in Mansfield.

Police spotted two bikes riding with no number plates along Chesterfield Road at 5.15pm on May 11.

As the riders split up, officers followed one of the suspects as he drove at high speed, overtook multiple vehicles and even rode along a pavement.

The bike was eventually brought to a halt in Brick Kiln Lane a short time later and was seized.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, failing to stop and possessing cannabis.

Sgt Richard Hallam, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Bikes with no number plates cannot be ridden on the roads and are therefore illegal.

“When we see people riding them we won’t hesitate to take action to remove them from the circulation.

“I am pleased this incident was brought to a swift and safe conclusion and that another illegal bike has been taken out of circulation.”