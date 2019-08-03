Teenager arrested after man ‘stabbed in genital area’ at Nottinghamshire festival

Police have arrested a teenager on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after reports that a man had been assaulted at a Nottinghamshire festival.

It happened at the Riverside Festival in Nottingham last night (Friday, August 2).

Police arrested an 18-year-old man at the scene.

Officers patrolling the festival were called to the Victoria Embankment just after 9.30pm.

The victim, a man aged in his 20s, received a stab wound to his genital area.

His injury is not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested an 18-year-old man. He remains in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Simon Carter said: “We believe this was an isolated incident. The people involved are known to each other and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

“An 18-year-old man was swiftly arrested at the scene and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“Public safety is our number one priority and officers remain in the area to ensure that festival-goers have a safe and enjoyable time at the event.

“We’re urging anyone with any information about the incident to get in touch with us and tell us what they saw or heard in total trust and confidence.

“If you have any information that could help us with our enquiries please call us on 101, quoting incident number 1009 of 2 August 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

