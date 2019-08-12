Teenage thugs kick chicken to death at Walesby farm

Police are hunting two teenage boys who kicked a chicken to death at a Walesby farm.

Two teenage boys were witnessed by staff at Oakham Farms in Walesby violently kicking chickens on Sunday afternoon (August 11).

Police appeal

A spokesman for Sherwood Police said: "The boys ran off before staff could detain them.

"On this occasion, one chicken was killed.

"This is not the first time this has occurred but it's the first time that staff have witnessed the violent act."

Anyone with information should report it on 101 and quote incident 554-11082019.