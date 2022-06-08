Officers are investigating a video showing a man being assaulted in Queen Street on Monday evening, May 30.

Three teenage girls, two aged 14 and one aged 17, were arrested on June 1 on suspicion of affray. They have since been released on bail.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the incident the following day. He has also been released on police bail pending further investigations.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.

Officers are appealing for any other witnesses to come forward.

Chief Inspector Chris Sutcliffe, of Nottinghamshire Police, described the video as an ‘appalling display of violence’.

He said: “This kind of violence is utterly unacceptable and will always draw a strong and swift response.

“As our investigation continues, we are still seeking to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault.”