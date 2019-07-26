Teenage girl robbed of her mobile phone by motorbike rider in Suton

A 16-year-old girl had her mobile phone snatched from her hand by one of three motorbike riders.

A 16-year-old boy was also slapped in the face during the incident in Brook Street, Sutton, at about 9.15pm on Tuesday, July 23.

The bike riders were wearing scarves covering their faces, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 878 of 23 July 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.