Teenage girl missing from Mansfield area

A teenage girl has gone missing from the Mansfield area- and police are concerned for her safety.

Maiesha James, from Rainworth, last seen on Thursday (November 14).



The 17-year-old is described as slim build, 5ft tall, has shoulder length black hair and has one piercing in her nose and one under her bottom lip.

Maiesha James is pictured. Pic: Notts Police.

Maiesha was believed to be last wearing a long black coat and white Nike trainers.



If you have seen her or know where she might be, call police on 101, quoting incident number 803 of November 14.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

