Detectives investigating a street robbery in Kimberley have arrested three teenage suspects.

Officers were called to Noel Street at around 7.30pm on October 31 after reports the victim had been confronted by a gang and threatened with a knife.

The victim, also a teenager, later realised a bag containing cash and various other items had been taken from him.

Three boys, aged 13, 14 and 15, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

The 15-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of a shop theft from the Co-op in Giltbrook.

The 14-year-old was also held on suspicion of a robbery on August 12 when a teenager was assaulted and had his mobile phone stolen in Nottingham Road, Kimberley.

The victim was punched to the head when he attempted to get his property back.