Teenage boys arrested after Kimblerley knifepoint robbery

Detectives investigating a street robbery in Kimberley have arrested three teenage suspects.
By John Smith
Published 11th Dec 2023, 18:00 GMT
Officers were called to Noel Street at around 7.30pm on October 31 after reports the victim had been confronted by a gang and threatened with a knife.

The victim, also a teenager, later realised a bag containing cash and various other items had been taken from him.

Three boys, aged 13, 14 and 15, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Three teenagers arrested after knifepoint robbery in Kimberley. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceThree teenagers arrested after knifepoint robbery in Kimberley. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
The 15-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of a shop theft from the Co-op in Giltbrook.

The 14-year-old was also held on suspicion of a robbery on August 12 when a teenager was assaulted and had his mobile phone stolen in Nottingham Road, Kimberley.

The victim was punched to the head when he attempted to get his property back.

Detective Sergeant Nathan Bingham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These robberies were distressing incidents which left the young victims feeling shaken and scared.”