Teenage boy from Mansfield has been missing for days

Have you seen this 15-year-old boy?

Officers are concerned for the safety of Dylan O'Neill after he was reported missing from the Mansfield area on Monday (August 26).

Have you seen Dylan?

Dylan is described as medium build, 5ft 4 tall, short ginger hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a Grey Nike air max hoodie, grey jogging bottoms, black Under Armour sliders, orange t-shirt, black socks, blue sun sunglasses and was carrying a black bag.

If you have seen Dylan or know where he might be, call 101, quoting incident number 1080.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE: NOTTINGHAMSHIRE MAN WHO STOLE FACE CREAM HAD ENDURED THE DEATH OF THREE CLOSE FRIENDS, COURT HEARD