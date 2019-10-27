Teen released on bail after sexual assault in Sutton park

An 18-year-old man has been released on bail after a sexual assaulted in a Sutton park was reported to police.

A cordon has been in place since the incident involving a 17-year-old girl was reported at 12.24am, Sunday, October 27 at Meden Bank Park, but it has now been lifted.

The 18-year-old was arrested on the day but has since been bailed.

A police spokesman said: "The victim is being supported and the arrested man is being questioned in connection with the incident."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 29 of 27 October 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.