Teen charged following Newark stabbing which hospitalised victim

A 16-year old boy who was arrested following a stabbing in Newark is due to appear at court in Nottingham.

The boy has been charged with three offences following the assault which relate to an incident in the Clinton Street area of Newark at around 10.45pm on Thursday, October 10 which left a 15-year-old requiring hospital treatment for a stab wound to his leg.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: "The teenage suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and the breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order following the incident."

He has been remanded to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday 14 October.