Teen boys arrested in connection with Kirkby knife point robbery

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a knife-point robbery of a taxi driver.

The taxi driver was pulled out of his vehicle in St Andrews Street, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, at 6.30am today, Tuesday July 23, before it was driven off.

Stock image

The vehicle was recovered nearby.

Following enquiries by Nottinghamshire Police's new robbery team, two boys, aged 16 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with the incident and are currently in police custody.

They are also being questioned in connection with a series of other incidents in the early hours of this morning, which involved youths on motorbikes.

These included an attempted robbery in Bentick Street, Sutton, an attempted robbery in Garden Lane, Sutton, a robbery of a wallet and earphones from a man in Portland Square, Sutton, and an attempted theft of a motorbike in Mansfield Road, Sutton.

Anyone who witnessed the incidents, or has any information, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 120 of 23 July 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.