Teen boy arrested in Mansfield suspected of dealing crack cocaine and heroin

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in Mansfield on suspicion of dealing crack cocaine and heroin.

Officers detained the boy after he ran away from in the Layton Burroughs area of the town on Monday.

A quantity of what is believed to be crack cocaine and heroin was recovered.

He was questioned on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The arrest was made by officers deployed to the area as part of Operation Scorpion, a force-wide operation to tackle knife crime.

Officers also found a carving knife in the Noel Street area of Mansfield during a weapons sweep on Monday.

The action follows the arrest of a 17-year-old boy on supsicion of drug dealing and another weapon being found in the Noel Street area on Saturday as part of the same operation.